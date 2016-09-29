SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — Officials say the body of a North Carolina teenager last seen in 2011 has been found in South Carolina.

Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks said Thursday night that the remains of Erica Parsons were found in his county that borders North Carolina.

The girl’s adoptive parents, Casey and Sandy Parsons, were sentenced to prison last year for tax fraud. Testimony at their trial unveiled a pattern of abuse of Erica, who lived with the family in Rowan County until she disappeared in 2011 at age 13. She wasn’t reported missing until 2013. Prosecutors say the couple continued to collect adoption benefits after her disappearance.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that the skeletal remains were found Tuesday and the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified them as Erica Parsons.