JENKINSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Officials overseeing construction of some of the first nuclear reactors of their kind to be built in the U.S. in more than 30 years say fewer costs will be passed on to consumers.

SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh said Wednesday he understands power customer frustrations with the repeated rate increases to offset financing for new reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station near Jenkinsville.

Marsh says a fixed-price deal negotiated last year when Texas-based Fluor Corp. became the project’s lead construction contractor makes it easier to stay on target.

A 3.1 percent rate increase — the ninth increase related to the nuclear plant construction — is up for approval next month. It would be the largest single rate increase since 700,000 customers began being charged for construction.

