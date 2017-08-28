GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania State Police say a trooper killed when his cruiser collided with a garbage truck in July was at fault in the wreck, which also injured his partner and passenger.

State police say the cruiser’s speed — which isn’t being revealed — as well as wet conditions and fog contributed to the crash that killed 26-year-old Trooper Michael Stewart on July 14. Trooper Travis November suffered a concussion.

The crash happened about 2:20 a.m. in Ligonier Township when the garbage truck pulled onto the highway from a parking lot. Stewart couldn’t stop his marked 2016 Ford Interceptor in time, which hit the side of the truck.

Police say nobody will be cited or charged in the crash.

The garbage truck driver wasn’t hurt.