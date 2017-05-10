NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Officials with the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival estimate attendance at this year’s event drew 425,000 people.

The festival at the Fair Grounds horse track took place over seven days — April 28 through April 30, and May 4 through May 7. Major musical acts this year included Stevie Wonder, Harry Connick Jr. and John Batiste.

The festival also featured a major celebration of Cuban music and culture.

Next year’s festival, which will be the 49th, opens April 27.