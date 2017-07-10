ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Officials say a military transport plane has crashed in Mississippi’s Delta region, killing at least five people aboard.
Leflore (le-FLOR’) County Sheriff Ricky Banks tells The Associated Press that a C-130 military transport crashed Monday about 85 miles (135 kilometers) north of Jackson.
Banks tells The Greenwood Commonwealth that at least five of the nine people supposed to be aboard have been confirmed dead.
Officials did not have information on where the flight originated or what branch of the military it belongs to.
Most Read Stories
- Charges: Fists, wine bottles flew after passenger tried to open door on Seattle-Beijing flight
- Bainbridge Island gunman killed by police
- Lester Holt is a steadying force for NBC as anchor
- Seattle City Council approves income tax on the wealthy
- Mariners bullpen coach Mike Hampton resigns
Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen is directing comment to the military.