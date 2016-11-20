CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Officials say a Pennsylvania mayor has been charged with driving under the influence after he allegedly hit a vehicle and fled the scene of the crash.

Charges were filed against Upland Mayor Michael Ciach after police say he rear-ended a car that then struck two other vehicles on Friday in the city of Chester, just outside of Philadelphia.

Upland is a neighboring borough.

Officials say Ciach was arrested by responding officers while wandering the streets of Chester. He has been released on his own recognizance.

Ciach hasn’t responded to requests for comment.