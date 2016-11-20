CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Officials say a Pennsylvania mayor has been charged with driving under the influence after he allegedly hit a vehicle and fled the scene of the crash.
Charges were filed against Upland Mayor Michael Ciach after police say he rear-ended a car that then struck two other vehicles on Friday in the city of Chester, just outside of Philadelphia.
Upland is a neighboring borough.
Officials say Ciach was arrested by responding officers while wandering the streets of Chester. He has been released on his own recognizance.
Most Read Stories
- Bus riders step in as driver has fatal heart attack on viaduct
- Earl Thomas, Rob Gronkowski have cool Twitter exchange about hard hit in Sunday's game
- Watch: Doug Baldwin throws TD pass to Russell Wilson for Seahawks vs. Eagles. Yes, really. WATCH
- Seattle’s own ‘click-bait’ news site serves up red meat for liberals | Danny Westneat
- Thousands circle Green Lake as antidote to Trump VIEW
Ciach hasn’t responded to requests for comment.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.