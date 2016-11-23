JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve arrested a man who was running from a sheriff’s deputy who was then fatally struck by a vehicle during the chase.

A U.S. Attorney’s Office news release says 26-year-old Francisco Obidio Portillo-Fuentes was in federal court Wednesday in Jacksonville, facing a charge of illegally re-entering the U.S. He faces up to two years in prison.

A criminal complaint says the El Salvador man was in a truck near a Yulee gas station Tuesday morning when Border Patrol agents approached. Authorities say Portillo-Fuentes ran, and two Nassau County deputies chased him.

Sheriff Bill Leeper says 32-year-old Deputy Eric Oliver was struck by a vehicle.

Portillo-Fuentes was captured Tuesday evening.

Court records didn’t list an attorney for Portillo-Fuentes. It wasn’t clear if he would face additional charges related to the deputy’s death.