LITTLE ELM, Texas (AP) — An investigation has determined that a man who fatally shot a police detective during a standoff last month at a suburban Dallas home died in an exchange of gunfire with officers.
Investigators hadn’t previously indicated whether 46-year-old Rudy Garcia died by police gunfire or whether he shot himself during the Jan. 17 standoff in Little Elm.
City officials said in a statement Monday that a medical examiner’s investigation determined the manner of death.
Detective Jerry Walker was among officers who responded to the home on a report of a man armed with a long gun.
Investigators say Garcia shot Walker and then was subsequently killed during an exchange of gunfire with other officers.
Garcia was found dead hours later when authorities sent a robotic device into the home.
