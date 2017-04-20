HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been killed and two law enforcement officers have been wounded in a shootout at a South Carolina home.
Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus said at a news conference that the officers were checking on a 911 call about a man shooting at a woman about 6 p.m. Thursday when the man came out of the home in Hardeeville firing his gun.
Malphrus says the officers shot back, killing the suspect.
The sheriff says a Jasper County deputy was shot in the shoulder and hand and a Hardeeville police officer was wounded in the armpit. Both are being treated at a Savannah, Georgia, hospital.
Malphrus says the woman in the home suffered burns to the face when the man fired the gun extremely close to her, but she was not wounded.
The names and races of the man killed and the officers were not released.
State police will investigate the shooting.
