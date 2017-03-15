PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man was fatally shot during a confrontation with two Florida Panhandle police officers.
The Panama City News Herald (https://goo.gl/iC2QnZ ) reports that the shooting occurred late Tuesday night.
Panama City Beach police say the officers responded to an apartment parking lot after someone called 911 to report that a man had been passed out in the driver seat of a running car for about five hours.
Police say the man became hostile with them and fled. The officers chased him to a nearby shopping center and then into a residential neighborhood, where the man was shot.
Chief Drew Whitman says the man was armed but didn’t identify the weapon. Authorities haven’t identified the officers, the suspect or their races.
___
Information from: The (Panama City, Fla.) News Herald, http://www.newsherald.com
