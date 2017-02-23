BAGHDAD (AP) — Two Iraqi officials say that after a day of fierce fighting, Iraqi forces have secured half of Mosul’s airport and most of a sprawling military base next to it on the city’s southwestern edge.
A federal police officer and an official overseeing the operation said on Friday that troops also secured key infrastructure as they advance to rout the Islamic State group from western Mosul.
Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
Iraq’s federal police, special forces and the army are taking part in the battle, which started Sunday.
Most Read Stories
- Cheating hubby needs to reset attitude toward ‘affair baby’ | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle home too toxic to enter sparked a bidding frenzy — now we know why VIEW
- Swedish CEO resigns in wake of Seattle Times investigation
- Jay Inslee for president? Governor’s profile is on the rise
- Seattle cop accused of doing drugs with strip-club dancer, slipping names of crime victims to Q13 anchor
Iraqi authorities declared Mosul’s eastern half “fully liberated” in January and afterward largely paused operations to prepare for the fight for the city’s west.
The United Nations estimated that about 750,000 civilians are trapped in western Mosul.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.