COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina wildlife authorities are investigating after photos circulated online showing beer being poured down a young alligator’s throat.
State Department of Natural Resources Kyndel McConchie says charges are expected on Friday.
It’s unclear what the charges will be, but alligators are federally protected animals. State law makes it illegal to feed an alligator or capture one without a permit.
McConchie says the animal is clearly not being handled properly, as the photos show the gator’s neck being tightly squeezed. One photo shows smoke being blown into the gator’s mouth.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle once again nation’s fastest-growing big city; population exceeds 700,000 | FYI Guy
- 2 Bellevue High students investigated in alleged rape of 14-year-old girl at Yarrow Point party
- Amazon opens Seattle grocery pickup sites to Prime members
- Despite 'good visit' with Colin Kaepernick, Seahawks may not be done in search for backup QB
- This Seattle bar just made Esquire’s ‘24 Best Bars in America'
She says the agency was alerted Thursday about the photos circulating on Snapchat and Facebook.
The Island Packet of Hilton Head Island reports (http://bit.ly/2r63R3X ) the gator was in Beaufort County.