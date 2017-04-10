CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a Tennessee prison is on lockdown after three correctional officers were assaulted during a disturbance involving more than a dozen inmates.
Tennessee Department of Correction spokeswoman Neysa Taylor told WSMV-TV the inmates attacked the officers, holding one of them hostage, Sunday afternoon at a housing unit at the Turnkey Center Industrial Complex. The prison is located in Hickman County, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) southwest of Nashville.
Taylor said the department deployed its Special Operations Unit, which gained control after about three hours.
The injured officers were airlifted to a hospital. Prison officials would not release their conditions or say if any inmates were injured.
Matt Batcheldor, a spokesman Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told The Tennessean the hospital is treating three people from the prison.
