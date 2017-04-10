CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a Tennessee prison is on lockdown after three correctional officers were assaulted, including two who were stabbed, during a disturbance involving 16 inmates.

The Tennessee Department of Correction says the inmates attacked the officers, holding one hostage for three hours Sunday afternoon at a housing unit at the Turney Center Industrial Complex. The prison is in Hickman County, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) southwest of Nashville.

The department says it deployed its Special Operations Unit, which gained control after about three hours.

The injured officers were airlifted to a hospital. One was released overnight and two others remained hospitalized. Both were reported in stable condition.

The department says preliminary information indicates the assault was unprovoked, and the inmates may have gang ties.

The inmates were sent to a maximum-security facility.

___

This story has been edited to correct the name of the prison to Turney Center Industrial Complex, not Turnkey.