CRESAPTOWN, Md. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate stabbed a correctional officer at a maximum-security prison in western Maryland.
The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said in a statement that the officer stabbed Monday at North Branch Correctional Institution in Cresaptown is in stable condition.
Officials say 50-year-old officer James Vinci, who has been with the department 17 years, was stabbed in the upper body and neck and flown to a Baltimore hospital. They say an inmate was apprehended and a weapon was recovered.
Department spokesman Gerard Shields said Tuesday that the inmate has not been charged. He says investigators are interviewing witnesses and reviewing videotape of the assault.
