BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland officials have identified the truck driver killed when a tanker carrying gasoline slid off the icy interstate and exploded.
Maryland Transportation Authority Police announced in a statement Friday that 31-year-old Clinton Lamont Worrell Jr. of Baltimore died in the crash on Interstate 95 on Dec. 17.
Earlier this week, police identified two people killed in a nearly 70-vehicle pileup that occurred nearby around the same time: 38-year-old Alfredo Santos Orellana and 54-year-old Mehmed Hodzic. Officials say Hodzic died after leaving his vehicle and falling over a barrier while trying to avoid oncoming traffic, but the exact cause of Orellana’s death is being investigated. That crash left about two dozen people injured.
Police say they are investigating the crashes separately, but both occurred during particularly icy conditions.
Most Read Stories
- Trump asks Boeing for F/A-18 pitch, citing 'tremendous' cost overruns of Lockheed Martin F-35
- Carrie Fisher's brother says actress is in stable condition
- Seahawks’ freeway shutdowns: State calls foul on Renton police
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Edgar Martinez Hall of Fame voting appears to be trending in right direction
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.