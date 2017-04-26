ATLANTA (AP) — State officials have announced that rebuilding the collapsed section of Interstate 85 in Atlanta will cost up to $16.6 million.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://on-ajc.com/2oupcnv) that the Georgia Department of Transportation has set a June 15 deadline for the completion of the new I-85 bridge, although no official timetable was announced.
GDOT construction director Marc Mastronardi said at a news conference Tuesday that the federal government is expected to pay 90 percent of the costs.
Mastronardi says the demolition of the collapsed bridge, which was set ablaze March 30, costs $1.6 million and construction of the new bridge costs $1.6 million. The estimate includes $3.1 million in incentives for contractor C.W. Matthews to complete the work before June 15, although it must complete the project by mid-May to get the full amount.
Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com
