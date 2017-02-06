KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say a security guard has shot and killed an Afghan diplomat in the Pakistani city of Karachi.
Haris Khan, a spokesman for the Afghan consulate in Karachi, says Mohammad Zaki Abdu —the consulate’s third secretary, died of his wounds shortly after the shooting Monday.
Police official Azad Khan says the guard, an Afghan national, has been taken into custody.
Both the officials say the motive behind the killing is not yet known. They say the incident occurred inside the consulate, and Khan says it appeared to be the result of a personal issue.
