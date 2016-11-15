FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a “Good Samaritan” fatally shot a man who was attacking a deputy near a southwest Florida highway.
The News-Press (https://goo.gl/9H4quW) reports that Lee County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Dean Bardes was assisting Florida Highway Patrol with a crash Monday morning on Interstate 75 when 53-year-old Edward Strother nearly hit the deputy with his car. Bardes pursued Strother and the man eventually pulled over.
The sheriff’s office says Strother attacked the deputy and slammed him to the ground. The man, a concealed weapons permit holder who authorities aren’t naming, arrived at the scene and reportedly told Strother to stop. Officials say the attack continued, and the armed man shot Strother.
Officials have called the shooter a Good Samaritan. No charges have been filed.
The races of the three men involved have not been reported.
Information from: The (Fort Myers, Fla.) News-Press, http://www.news-press.com
