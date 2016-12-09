DELTONA, Fla. (AP) — Officials in Florida say a police dog that died during a confrontation with an armed fugitive was actually shot by deputies.
Volusia County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Gary Davidson told local news outlets Thursday that two deputies opened fire as 34-year-old Eddie Powell punched and fought with K-9 Forest while pointing a gun at one of the deputies. There was no evidence that Powell fired his gun during the Nov. 22 fight.
Authorities say Powell, a fugitive wanted in Georgia, was also hit and was arrested the next day following a massive search. He faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and battery on a police dog.
Sheriff Ben Johnson backed his deputies, saying he still holds Powell responsible for Forest’s death. A memorial processional is scheduled for the K-9 on Friday.
