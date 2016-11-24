ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a domestic violence suspect who came at his partner with a large knife.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies Tyler Green and Brennen Wede went to an apartment complex for disabled veterans Wednesday night after a woman complained that her boyfriend, William Beavers, was drunk and violent.
Green and Wede went to the couple’s apartment. The sheriff’s office says in a news release that after the deputies knocked on the door several times, Beavers came out with a knife held over his shoulder and directed at Wede. Authorities say Green told Beavers to drop the knife several times then shot him when he refused.
The 43-year-old Beavers died at the scene.
An investigation is underway.
