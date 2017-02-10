FLINT, Mich. (AP) — The state of Michigan plans to provide Flint residents with water filters and replacement cartridges for about three more years amid the city’s crisis with lead-tainted water.
The Flint Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2kPdW00 ) the timeline was noted in a letter to a Flint official from Richard Baird, a senior adviser to Gov. Rick Snyder. The letter also gave the city notice that credits to ease the cost of Flint water bills will stop at the end of this month.
The filters and replacement cartridges will be provided as officials work to replace lead pipes and some other water service lines throughout Flint. The letter also said the state would continue to provide access to bottled water.
The city is looking to replace service lines at 6,000 homes this year.
Information from: The Flint Journal, http://www.mlive.com/flint
