BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Investigators say a fire that destroyed a North Dakota church recently purchased by a white supremacist was set.
The state fire marshal’s office tells KFGO radio (http://bit.ly/2oOwDCo ) the fire was started by an “open flame device” near a door of the former Zion Evangelical Free Church in Nome.
Craig Cobb bought the century-old building for $8,000 and estimates his loss at more than double that because he had moved in some furniture. He said he welcomes the finding.
The fire marshal’s report says the building had no electrical service or heat. New locks were installed one day before the fire.
Cobb is serving four years of probation for terrorizing residents of Leith in 2013. He lives in Sherwood and says he has no plans to keep the property in Nome.
Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com
