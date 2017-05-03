JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Officials say a fire on a Georgia island popular with tourists has been contained after burning roughly 15 acres (60,700 sq. meters) of woods.
Jekyll Island Authority spokeswoman Jessica Scott said the fire broke out Tuesday evening behind a marina. She said firefighters dug a trench around the blaze to contain it and were still monitoring the charred area Wednesday in case the flames rekindled.
Scott says no structures were burned and no one was injured by the fire.
All roads and businesses are open on Jekyll Island, but a smoke advisory is in effect.
Young children and adults with respiratory illnesses were being advised to avoid being outside for prolonged periods.
