BOSTON (AP) — Federal officials have closed an investigation into whether a Massachusetts town violated the civil rights of an Islamic group when town officials rejected plans for a Muslim cemetery.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston began an investigation in August after the town of Dudley rejected plans by the Islamic Society of Greater Worcester (WUS’-tur) to use 55 acres (22 hectares) of farmland for a cemetery.

Town officials cited traffic and environmental concerns, but a lawyer for the Islamic Society suggested that anti-Muslim bias played a role.

In December, the town agreed to allow the Islamic Society to build a 6-acre (2 hectare) cemetery at the site.

Acting U.S. Attorney William Weinreb announced Wednesday that his office is closing the civil rights investigation due to the recent final approval of the settlement between Dudley and the Islamic Society.