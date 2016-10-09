NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say two suspects have been arrested in Virginia and have been charged with murder in connection with a home invasion in Massachusetts last week that left a 95-year-old man dead and his wife severely injured.
The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office says 23-year-old Joshua Hart and 27-year-old Brittany Smith are being held without bail stemming from a home invasion in Orange, Massachusetts.
Thomas Harty was killed inside his home. Harty’s 77-year-old wife, Joanna Fisher, was seriously hurt and remains hospitalized.
Police say the couples’ car was stolen and has been found in Virginia.
Hart and Smith have also been charged with attempted murder, home invasion and armed robbery, as well as larceny and conspiracy.
It wasn’t immediately known if they have attorneys.
