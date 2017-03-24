HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut medical examiner has ruled the death of an 18-year-old college student who fell from the roof of a building that housed a Hartford bar an accident.

State Medical Examiner James Gill says that Taylor Lavoie, of East Granby, died from blunt force trauma after falling from the four-story building on March 3.

The Angry Bull Saloon is on the ground floor of the building. The Hartford Courant reports that police say Lavoie and three friends had taken a bus from Central Connecticut State University in New Britain to the bar. They say the friends left without her to catch one of the last buses back to campus.

Officials said last week that the bar decided to surrender its liquor license and close.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.