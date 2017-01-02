WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection has issued a statement saying a processing system outage caused delays at various airports.
The statement says CBP officers continued processing international travelers using “alternative procedures” until the system came back online Monday but waits were longer than usual at some airports.
In Atlanta, CBP public affairs officer Robert Brisley says the outage at the city’s airport lasted about an hour from late afternoon into early evening. He said that officers were working to recover quickly afterward but even short outages can lead to backups at the airport, one of the world’s busiest.
He said the agency apologizes to travelers who were delayed getting into the country after long flights.
Most Read Stories
- 2 firetrucks collide, sending 8 firefighters to hospital, damaging Seattle storefront VIEW
- Huskies expected to be hit hard by early departures for NFL draft
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Amazon deploys many more orange robots at warehouses | Sunday Buzz
- Seahawks to face sixth-seeded Detroit Lions in opening round of NFL playoffs. Here's why that's a good thing
Brisley said the cause of the outage was still being evaluated.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.