WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) — Officials in a Cincinnati-area township say a chemical lime spill has created a dust cloud and they are advising residents in the area to stay indoors.
West Chester Township spokeswoman Barbara Wilson says some businesses in the area have evacuated as a precaution.
The spill occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday at Superior Environmental Solutions.
Wilson says lime can cause skin and eye irritation and respiratory problems and the fire department encourages those in the area to stay inside with windows and doors closed and air conditioning systems off.
Most Read Stories
- Woman charged after wild brawl leads captain to turn Bremerton ferry around
- Seahawks' Pete Carroll on Atlanta asking NFL to review last play: 'We won't send that play in'
- Richard Sherman meltdown? Seahawks say they’ll push through it and stay on course | Larry Stone WATCH
- FBI recovers sexually exploited children, adults in Washington; 14 people arrested WATCH
- What national media are saying about Richard Sherman and the Seahawks after beating the Falcons
Superior Environmental Solutions is an industrial cleaning company.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.