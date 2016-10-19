WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) — Officials in a Cincinnati-area township say a chemical lime spill has created a dust cloud and they are advising residents in the area to stay indoors.

West Chester Township spokeswoman Barbara Wilson says some businesses in the area have evacuated as a precaution.

The spill occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday at Superior Environmental Solutions.

Wilson says lime can cause skin and eye irritation and respiratory problems and the fire department encourages those in the area to stay inside with windows and doors closed and air conditioning systems off.

Superior Environmental Solutions is an industrial cleaning company.