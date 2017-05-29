BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi officials say a car bomb exploded outside a popular ice cream shop in Baghdad, killing 10 people and wounding 22.
Hospital and police officials say the attack struck late Monday just days into the holy month of Ramadan when Muslims fast during daylight hours. As families break their fast after sundown, restaurants and cafes in Baghdad quickly fill up.
The officials say the bombing targeted a popular ice cream shop in central Baghdad and involved explosives left in a parked car. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Islamic State group has claimed similar attacks in the past, including a big truck bombing during Ramadan last year that killed hundreds of people.
Most Read Stories
- Garfield teacher pepper-sprayed by Seattle police to receive $100,000 settlement WATCH
- Swedish double-booked its surgeries, and the patients didn't know | Quantity of Care
- Democrats are supposed to be fighting back, but they just keep losing | Danny Westneat
- Singer John Legend donates $5K to help cover Seattle’s school-lunch debt
- Backing out of wedding means owning decision | Dear Carolyn
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.