ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia (AP) — A man who allegedly stabbed a female student to death and injured another in a British Columbia school didn’t know his victims, officials said Wednesday.

Kevin Godden, superintendent of schools in Abbotsford, British Columbia, said that investigators believe the attack was a “random act of violence.”

Police say a barefoot man walked into Abbotsford Senior Secondary early Tuesday afternoon and stabbed two girls before being held by staff. He was not a student. Police said they have a young man in custody. The suspect’s name has not been released and there is no word on any charges. The girls’ names have also not been released.

There is a video of the stabbing circulating online and Godden asked people to stop sending it to others, saying it’s disturbing to students and the community.

Godden said every school in the district will have all but one of its exterior doors locked during the school day out of an abundance of caution.

Godden said police closed the high school where the two young women were stabbed to maintain the integrity of the investigation and a decision will be made later today on when the school will reopen.

“I’m shaken, I’m shocked,” British Columbia Premier Christy Clark said. “It ruptures our sense of security.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his condolences, saying it is heartbreaking to hear of the tragedy.