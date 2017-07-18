MIAMI (AP) — Prosecutors in Florida believe a 10-year-old boy is among the state’s youngest victims of the opioid crisis.
The Miami Herald reports preliminary toxicology reports show Alton Banks had the painkiller fentanyl in his system when he collapsed and died at his home on June 23. Health officials say fentanyl is so powerful that just a speck breathed in or absorbed through skin can be fatal.
Officials say Alton started vomiting after coming home from a pool outing and was found unconscious that evening.
Investigators say there’s no evidence he came into contact with the drug at home. They think he may have been exposed to it at the pool or on his walk home in Miami’s Overtown community, which has been hard-hit by the opioid epidemic crisis.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused foster son, child-welfare investigator found in 1984
- Man dies in fall from BMW on I-405 in Kirkland, trooper says
- Murray says he won’t resign despite council member’s urging
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Do pedestrian push-to-walk buttons do anything? Here’s the answer