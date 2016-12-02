WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina authorities say the bodies of a mother and teen-age daughter have been found in a well, three days after they were reported missing.

Local media reports quoted officials in Martin County as saying the bodies of 40-year-old Dawn Ward and 14-year-old Taylor Carroll were found Thursday in Williamston, about 10 miles from their home.

The reports say autopsies are planned.

Ward’s mother was the last known person to see the two. She told investigators she knew something was wrong when she saw a broken window in her daughter’s mobile home, which is near hers.

A charter school where Taylor was a student canceled classes on Friday.