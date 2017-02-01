Nation & World Officials: Another hostage released from Delaware prison building, leaving 2 more inside Originally published February 1, 2017 at 5:42 pm Share story The Associated Press SMYRNA, Del. (AP) — Officials: Another hostage released from Delaware prison building, leaving 2 more inside. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryAnti-Trump Republican eyes party switch in deep-blue Hawaii Previous StoryMavs owner Cuban questions “hypocrisy” of Trump’s order
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.