GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Officials say an eighth-grade basketball player in Oregon needed 10 stitches after he was punched in the face by an adult during a game.

The Daily Courier reports (https://is.gd/KqZPg7 ) the incident happened Sunday after a hard foul in the game in Medford between a team from Humboldt County, California, and one from Hidden Valley, near Grants Pass.

Police say the boys involved in the foul exchanged blows before a Humboldt supporter ran onto the court and punched the Hidden Valley player, opening a gash above his eye.

Police are seeking video to determine further details. No arrests have been made.

Lt. Kerry Curtis says a person of interest contacted authorities to provide his side of the story. He declined to name the man.

The injured boy returned for the fourth quarter of the team’s final game in a tournament.