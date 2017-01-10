ABERDEEN, Ohio (AP) — An explosion at an Ohio coal-fired power station has injured six people.
Operator Dayton Power & Light and Adams County Sheriff Kimmie Rogers say none of the injuries at the J.M. Stuart Generating Station power plant near Aberdeen is considered life-threatening.
A dispatcher with the sheriff’s office says the explosion was reported Tuesday afternoon at the station, about 60 miles east of Cincinnati.
Dayton Power & Light says the plant was evacuated and preliminary reports accounted for all employees and contractors.
It’s unclear if any of those injured had to be hospitalized.
The cause of the explosion is unknown.
