AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a third man has been apprehended on allegations that he conspired to kill a Texas judge outside her home last year.

Twenty-six-year-old Marcellus Burgin, who lives in suburban Houston, was taken into custody late Monday in New Orleans.

Authorities say federal agents spotted Burgin in Houston on Thursday, but he managed to escape.

Federal prosecutors allege in an indictment released last week that Burgin and two others, 28-year-old Chimene Onyeri and 24-year-old Rasul Scott, ran various fraudulent financial schemes.

Prosecutors contend their criminal enterprise was going to be disrupted by Onyeri’s sentencing by state District Judge Julie Kocurek in Austin over a larceny conviction.

Authorities say the trio was behind the Nov. 6 shooting of Kocurek. She recovered from her wounds and has since returned to work.