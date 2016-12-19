LYNWOOD, Ill. (AP) — Authorities believe two people are inside a vehicle that is completely submerged and stuck in silt in a frigid retention pond in a suburb south of Chicago.
Cook County emergency responders spent several hours Sunday trying to recover the vehicle from the pond in Lynwood, but had to stop because of sub-zero temperatures. Lynwood Fire Chief John Cobb says a police officer and diver were taken to a hospital to be treated for exposure.
Emergency responders expect to resume recovery efforts Monday morning, despite a wind chill advisory covering northern Illinois.
Crews found the vehicle about 30 feet underwater, but Cobb said they couldn’t retrieve it because “it’s buried in silt up to the doors.”
The Lynwood Fire Department says two people are believed to be inside the submerged vehicle.
