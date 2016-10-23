BELCAMP, Md. (AP) — Officials say 14 people, including 10 children, were injured in a multi-car crash on Interstate 95 in Maryland.
The Baltimore Sun (http://bsun.md/2eenVt3) reports that the four-car crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-95 on Sunday evening in Harford County, about 35 miles northeast of Baltimore.
Officials say all the injuries were minor but that all 14 people were taken to hospitals.
The lanes reopened about 9:15 p.m., a little more than an hour after the accident.
The Maryland State Police are investigating.
