OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead after a small plane crashed in Florida.
Marion County Fire Rescue spokesman James Lucas tells the Ocala Star-Banner (http://bit.ly/2n7vBnR) the crash happened Tuesday morning near Ocala. He says the person was dead when they arrived at the scene.
Lucas says severe weather resulting in some downed trees in the road delayed rescue crews attempting to get to the scene. He says the call came in at 9:13 a.m. Tuesday and they arrived at the crash site about 20 minutes later
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating.
No further details were immediately available.
