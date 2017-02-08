MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a metro train crashed into a boom lift in downtown Miami, killing one construction worker and injuring another.
Miami-Dade police tell local news outlets the Metromover crashed about 1 a.m. Wednesday. No passengers were on the train, which runs from 5 a.m. to midnight.
Emergency crews took both men to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Miami Fire Rescue spokesman Ignatius Carroll told reporters one man was dangling from the side of the crane and was helped to the ground by co-workers. When crews arrived, both men were on the ground.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle No. 6 in new ranking of best places to live in U.S.
- Fact check: No arrests from 7 nations in travel ban? Judge in Seattle was wrong
- Heavy snowfall closes schools, complicates commute, knocks out power to thousands
- Heavy, warm rain to follow snowstorm in Seattle area
- Librarians take up arms against fake news | Jerry Large
Metromover officials say they’ll run buses in the areas affected by the crash. Another section of the train’s loop through downtown isn’t affected and is running as normal.
Authorities are investigating.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.