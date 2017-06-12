LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — An eight-vehicle crash in Georgia has killed one person and injured 17 others.
Gwinnett County Fire Capt. Tommy Rutledge says in a news release that a vehicle trapped beneath a tractor-trailer was on fire when crews arrived Monday afternoon at the crash along state Highway 316 in suburban Atlanta. He says the driver of that vehicle was killed.
Rutledge says nine injured people were taken to area hospitals and two of them were in critical condition. He says eight other people had minor injuries and were evaluated at the scene.
The statement says the Lawrenceville Police Department is investigating the accident.
Most Read Stories
- Space Needle to get its biggest renovation ever: glass floor, opened views, more elevators
- Long-simmering discord led to The Evergreen State College’s viral moment
- UW professors hold after-sunset finals for Muslims fasting during Ramadan
- Bucking the luxury housing trend, $500M in new apartments designed to help Seattle’s shrinking middle class
- Dark-web sales flooding U.S. mailboxes with deadly opioids
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.