NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — The top elected official in Newtown, Connecticut, who led the town through the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, has announced that she will not seek re-election in November.
Pat Llodra (loh-DRAH’) is finishing her fourth term as Newtown’s first selectman.
Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says Llodra will be remembered as a remarkable leader who brought stability, peace and unity to her community in its darkest hours.
The 75-year-old Republican was a key figure in coordinating the town’s response to the December 2012 mass shooting that killed 20 children and six educators.
She later testified before the Legislature about lessons learned in dealing with things such as the mental health needs of the community, the massive influx of donations and the overwhelming media coverage of the shooting.