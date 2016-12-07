STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut president says the school will do all it can to support students who don’t have legal immigration status even though it can’t become a sanctuary campus.

UConn President Susan Herbst says university police won’t question immigration status, for instance, or detain anyone based on administrative warrants from federal officials.

But she says that as a state institution, the school must abide by state and federal laws and can’t unilaterally declare itself a sanctuary.

Several immigrant students attended a Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday and called on the school to codify its intent to protect them.

They fear that President-elect Donald Trump will reverse President Barack Obama’s executive order that allows certain students who came to the U.S. as children to obtain work permits and study here.