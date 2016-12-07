STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut president says the school will do all it can to support students who don’t have legal immigration status even though it can’t become a sanctuary campus.
UConn President Susan Herbst says university police won’t question immigration status, for instance, or detain anyone based on administrative warrants from federal officials.
But she says that as a state institution, the school must abide by state and federal laws and can’t unilaterally declare itself a sanctuary.
Several immigrant students attended a Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday and called on the school to codify its intent to protect them.
Most Read Stories
- This video of Marshawn Lynch narrating the 'Planet Earth II' iguana chase wins the internet
- Watch: Boat called ‘Nap Tyme’ collides with Washington State Ferry near Vashon Island
- Boeing blindsided as Trump slams Air Force One costs
- ‘Panicking’ Seattle home buyers, spooked by rising interest rates, rush to buy
- Former Seahawk Ricardo Lockette stirs anger at Garfield High assembly: ‘Men take the lead’
They fear that President-elect Donald Trump will reverse President Barack Obama’s executive order that allows certain students who came to the U.S. as children to obtain work permits and study here.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.