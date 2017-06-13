WALL, N.J. (AP) — The superintendent of a New Jersey school district where yearbook photos of two high school students were altered to remove President Donald Trump’s name on their clothing says it doesn’t appear that students were involved.

Wall Township School Superintendent Cheryl Dyer says the district’s investigation is ongoing. But, she told NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2rn4hUT) there’s “no evidence” so far to suggest students played a role in making the changes.

The district also is probing why a Trump quote submitted by the freshman class president wasn’t included under her photo while a quote by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt appeared under the senior class president’s photo.

The teacher who served as the yearbook adviser has been suspended with pay, but district officials have not said why they took that action. A spokesman for Jostens, the company that takes the photographs and prints the yearbooks for the district, has not responded to requests for comment.

It remains unclear who altered the yearbook photos and why, raising questions about censorship in a Jersey shore town where Trump received nearly 63 percent of the vote as Democrat Hillary Clinton won the state in last year’s election.

One student wore a sweater vest with Trump’s name on it. Another student wore a T-shirt emblazoned with the words “Trump Make America Great Again.” But neither feature appeared in the photos published in the yearbook.

The only reason a student’s image would be altered is if it was in violation of the district’s dress code, such as clothing referencing drugs, alcohol or violence, Dyer has said.