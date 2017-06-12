NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A British spokesman in Cyprus says an explosion at the police headquarters of a U.K. military base has slightly injured one policeman and caused minor structural damage.

Kristian Gray said Tuesday that authorities are treating the pre-dawn explosion at Dhekelia Garrison near Cyprus’ southeastern coast as a criminal matter.

Gray said authorities are investigating what caused the explosion and cannot provide further details immediately.

Britain retained two military bases after the east Mediterranean island gained independence from British colonial rule in 1960.