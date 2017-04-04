NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A navy base in Virginia was briefly placed on lock down while officials investigated what appears to be a false report of shots fired.
Kelly Wirfel is a spokeswoman for Naval Station Norfolk. She says the base was locked down around 1:55 p.m. on Tuesday after someone reported that they heard shots fired.
Wirfel says no one was let in or out of the base, and people were told to shelter in place while officials investigated. She says it appears that the report was a false alarm.
She says the lock down was lifted around 2:20 p.m.
