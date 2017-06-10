KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say they’re searching for a missing baby while the parents are jailed in Arizona for withholding information about the girl.
Mohave County attorney’s office investigator Steve Auld says officials in Arizona, Nevada and California are trying to track down “Baby Girl Jackson.”
Her parents, 37-year-old Nicholios Nealy and 33-year-old Octavia Jackson, are jailed in Kingman on civil contempt charges. No attorneys were listed for them.
Authorities say they discovered Jackson gave birth to an unnamed girl in Las Vegas in February. The couple has since refused to provide information on the infant, and Jackson denies having given birth.
They most recently lived in Fort Mohave but were previously in San Diego and Las Vegas.
