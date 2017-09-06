HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas official says the state’s gasoline supply is recovering quickly after shortages he blames on hoarding and panic buying due to Harvey.
Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton says any shortages likely will be resolved within the next day or two. He says several refineries in the state idled by the storm have restarted, although a few remain closed while undergoing inspections.
Sitton says pipelines are all operational again and supply truck companies are working around the clock to get gasoline from terminals to local gas stations.
The three-member Texas Railroad Commission regulates the oil and gas industry in the state.
Most Read Stories
- Ash falls like snow in Seattle as wildfires rage in Pacific Northwest WATCH
- Smoky haze settles in Seattle area as wildfires rage in Washington, Oregon WATCH
- A daring betrayal helped wipe out Cali cocaine cartel
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- 110 arrested in Bellevue prostitution sting set up ‘to fill void’ after Asian brothels shut down