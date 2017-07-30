KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A police official says Taliban stormed a security outpost in eastern Ghazni province killing 2 police and wounding 6 others.
Provincial chief police, Mohammad Mustafa Mayar, said police repelled the attackers, who struck early Sunday, killing 20 Taliban.
Mayar said villagers collected the Taliban dead. There was no immediate comment from the Taliban.
In previous reports the U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction called the casualty rate among Afghan National Security Forces “shockingly high.”
Most Read Stories
- Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger exits Saturday's game after being hit in the face by a pitch (video)
- As Redfin IPO leaps 44 percent, CEO worries Seattle will become like Bay Area
- Tesla delivers first lower-cost Model 3 cars, but warns of ‘manufacturing hell’
- Washington distracted-driving law has drivers wondering if they can still drink coffee on the road VIEW
- ‘Incredible shrinking airline seat’ draws U.S. appeals-court rebuke
Meanwhile in southern Zabul province, the deputy provincial police chief Ghulam Farahi said Sunday that two civilians were killed a day earlier in Shahjoy District, when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device. Another three people were wounded, he said.